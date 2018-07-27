3 chances to try out for 76ers' affiliate Blue Coats

If you think you can be the next Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons, now is your opportunity.
The Philadelphia 76ers are holding three open tryouts for the NBA G League's Delaware Blue Coats.
The tryout events are scheduled as follows:
Saturday, September 1
Hockessin PAL
7259 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin DE 19707
8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday, September 8
McGonigle Hall, Temple University
1800 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia PA 19212
8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday, September 15
Bollman Center, Albright College
1810 N 13th St, Reading, PA 19604
8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Check in begins at 7 a.m. at each tryout. All participants will be evaluated by Blue Coats General Manager Elton Brand, Head Coach Connor Johnson and the 76ers/Blue Coats basketball operations staff.
Those interested in this opportunity must submit the official registration and release forms, as well as a $150 non-refundable entry fee to the Delaware Blue Coats. Registration and payment can be completed HERE.
Online registration for each of the three events closes promptly at noon the day before the tryout. Late or day-of registration will cost $200 for all entries. All walk-up payments must be made by cash, money order or cashier's check and made payable to Delaware Blue Coats.
Those registering will receive an official Blue Coats tryout jersey, two tickets to a future Blue Coats game and an invitation to an exclusive NBA G League event during the 2018-19 season.
The 76ers say, since 2013, a total of 20 players from the team's open tryouts have been invited to NBA G League Training Camp and 12 players have made the regular-season roster.
The 76ers unveiled the Blue Coats as the new brand identity for its NBA G League affiliate in Mach; the team was formerly known as the 87ers.
