The Eagles beat the Redskins Monday night, but for one tiny fan in the stands it was a night she'll never forget.Lilah Haney says: "Carson Wentz is a national treasure."The three-year-old from Denver is obsessed with number 11. Her family was gifted tickets to last night's game.Mom wanted to make it extra special, so she put an ad on Craigslist and asked for a Wentz look-alike to meet her daughter during the game.She figured it would be harmless and make her daughter happy.Monday afternoon, someone from the Eagles saw the Craigslist ad and invited the family onto the field. There Lilah received a ball signed by her hero and she met Alshon Jeffery."We heard from the Eagles about 4:30 that they had found out about it and we got field tickets and then this ball was presented to Lilah," her mom, Heather, said.As it turns out, a Carson Wentz look alike was also waiting to meet her at half time.Sam Bathurst, who answered the Craigslist ad, introduced himself to Lilah. He tried his hardest to impersonate Carson Wentz, but we all know there's only one Carson.Lilah didn't quite buy it. She told her sister she met "a boy Wentz helper." Proof that you can't fool a fan, no matter how small!Lilah's mom thanks everyone for making this an unforgettable trip to Philadelphia.-----