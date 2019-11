EMBED >More News Videos Our experts predict whether the Eagles will win on Sunday and if they'll seize first place in the NFC East.

After getting back on track with a win against one of the NFL's top teams Sunday in Buffalo, have the Philadelphia Eagles righted the ship?Action News Sports Director Ducis Rodgers evaluates the team's success in Week 9, and highlights how getting out to an early lead and success in the rushing game seems to be the identity Doug Pederson and his staff is looking to cultivate.The 4-4 Eagles host the Bears on Sunday. Check out our staff predictions for the game in this week's NFL Expert Picks below.