76ers fans give Brent Celek standing ovation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia fans showed their appreciation for longtime Eagles tight end Brent Celek.
Hours after being released by the Eagles, the longest-tenured member of the team, appeared at the Philadelphia 76ers game Tuesday night.
Super Bowl champion @BrentCelek in the house! pic.twitter.com/A6bxS8sx4B— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 13, 2018
Celek was met with a standing ovation by the 76ers fans.
Why Philly & #Eagles Fans are the BEST!!!— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) March 14, 2018
👏 Brent Celek - the LONGEST Tenured Athlete in Philly - gets standing ovation at Sixers Game just hours after getting cut by @Eagles ending his 11 year Philly career@6abc #Sixers #BrentCelek #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/YutArpPKaZ
An 11-year veteran, Celek was drafted by the Eagles in 2007 out of the University of Cincinnati.
He leaves Philadelphia with the fourth-most receptions in Eagles history (398).
Brent Celek taking pictures with Fans just hours after getting cut by Eagles @6abc pic.twitter.com/NRzsPsgQAn— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) March 14, 2018
Celek, who missed just one regular-season game in his 11-year career with Philadelphia, ranks fourth in team history with 175 games played behind David Akers (188), Brian Dawkins (183) and Harold Carmichael (180).
Celek helped the Eagles reach two NFC Championship Games (2008 and 2017) and capture the first Super Bowl title in team history in Super Bowl LII.
"Brent Celek defines what it means to be a Philadelphia Eagle," the team said in a statement. "His dedication to his profession and this organization is unmatched and he will go down as one of the best tight ends in franchise history. Brent embodied the City of Philadelphia's temperament and character with his toughness and grit. He has been a huge part of everything we have been building over the last decade, and it is only fitting that he was able to help us win our first Super Bowl last season.
"Unfortunately, in this business we are forced to make difficult decisions, especially this time of the year. This one is as tough as they come, but in our eyes, Brent will always be an Eagle."
