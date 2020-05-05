76ers, Flyers fans can get tickets refunded for postponed games

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia 76ers and Flyers ticket holders got some more information Tuesday regarding how they can get refunded for games that have not yet been played due to the coronavirus pandemic."In these unprecedented times, we appreciate our fans' patience as we navigate through uncertainty surrounding how and when Flyers hockey will resume at the Wells Fargo Center," the Flyers said in a statement. "While we remain hopeful that the 2019-20 season will resume, we have proactively updated our ticket policies for the regular season games that have not yet been played as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic."Flyers season ticket members will receive a credit for the six unplayed home games in the 2019-20 season, to be applied to their 2020-21 season payment due in June."All Season Ticket Members were given the opportunity to defer their April and May payments. Applying this credit to their June payment will further alleviate Members' needs to make payments toward their 2020-21 Season Memberships at this time," the Flyers said.All other plan holders will receive a credit that they may apply toward future tickets or may opt to receive a refund.Single game ticket holders will receive an automatic refund which will be returned in the same manner as it was paid in the next 7-10 business days.Those who purchased group tickets will be contacted by their ticket representative for credit and refund options.Fans who purchased tickets through StubHub or other secondary websites will need to contact those sites for refund options, the Flyers said.Fans who purchased tickets through a Flyers representative, the Philadelphia Flyers website, or at the Wells Fargo Center Box Office will receive a message Tuesday outlining specific details regarding their tickets.In the event any of the six yet-to-be-played 2019-20 regular season games are rescheduled at the Wells Fargo Center, the Flyers say fans who held tickets for those games will have the first opportunity to purchase new tickets for the rescheduled games.The Flyers say the refund announcement does not mean the 2019-20 season has been canceled.The season is still on pause, the team says, and the NHL is "exploring options to finish the 2019-20 season and award the 2020 Stanley Cup."The 76ers sent an email out to fans who had tickets to postponed games."While we await more information from the league regarding the 2019-20 season, it is our commitment to provide flexible options regarding all games that have been postponed," the organization said.The team says fans who wish to request a refund for postponed games can complete a request form by Friday, June 5. The ticket holders were sent a link to the form.Otherwise, the fan's total account credit will automatically be applied towards the 2020-21 season can be used for groups, suites, partial plans, or single game tickets, the 76ers said."The entire 76ers organization hopes you and your loved ones continue to remain safe and healthy. We understand the landscape has changed for so many, and our compassion and appreciation for the Philadelphia Community are as strong as ever," the team said.The 76ers say they, along with the NBA, are continuing to the monitor the "fluid nature of this pandemic" and will communicate updates as soon as they are available.More details concerning 76ers tickets are expected later today.