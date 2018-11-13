76ers introduce Jimmy Butler to Philly

For those of you who have trusted the process for all these years, this is the payoff.Jimmy Butler is a big deal.Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris says the team now has three of the NBA's top 20 players. They know they have a championship window and they made this move to take advantage of it.Butler was probably wowed when he walked in to a massive media presence on the court at the 76ers Training Complex in Camden on Tuesday.The 4-time All-Star might just be that missing piece this team needs to get them over the hump.He comes with some baggage - a reputation that he's hard to play with and not a good teammate.General Manager Elton Brand says he did plenty of due diligence and Butler said all the right thingsButler joked that things moved so fast with this deal that his suit didn't arrive on time for this press conference. But he sure will look nice in this blue 23.Butler will wear it for the first time Wednesday night in Orlando which is where he headed off to after the press conference.I asked Jimmy to tell us a little bit about himself off the court. He said he likes dominoes, country music, and drives a minivan.------