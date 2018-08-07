SPORTS
76ers rookie Zhaire Smith injures left foot at summer camp

Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard Zhaire Smith injured his left foot at a developmental camp in Las Vegas and has returned to Philadelphia for further evaluation, the team announced Tuesday.

Smith suffered the injury Monday at a summer camp annually held by former NBA assistant coach Tim Grgurich. The Sixers said they will update Smith's status once his injury is diagnosed.

The 6-foot-4 Smith was selected by the Phoenix Suns with the 16th overall pick in this year's NBA draft before being traded to Philadelphia for Mikal Bridges.
