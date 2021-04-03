feel good

94-year-old Sixers fan gets surprise of a lifetime

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For Philadelphia 76ers' guard Danny Green, he may not have the biggest name, but he does have the farthest reach.

Last month, Lili Gu posted a picture on Twitter of her 94-year-old grandmother, who spent the last year during quarantine learning about the NBA amid the COVID-19-pandemic.



She made a list of her favorite players on each team, and Green was surprised to see his name.

"It's amazing for people all around the world to be fans of yours, especially of older generations," Green said. "For her to even follow the game and know who I am is special."

Green decided to surprise his number one new fan.

"I had my people find out where she was located. She showed me a lot of love, so I wanted to reciprocate that as best I could," he added.

Green sent an autographed jersey, and her reaction was priceless.

The inscription said: "Thank you for picking me - here's to 95."

Green said, "It's a humbling experience. Very gratifying feeling to know people like that support and root for me. She's older than my grandma, so it's crazy to see she's out there watching the game and not just supporting the star players."

So why did she pick Green? It appears she fell in love the day of the trade deadline when Green wasn't dealt and then hit the game-winning shot to beat the Lakers.

"You caught the ball and from the corner, and it goes to 107, so finally your team is the winner!" she said.

Green added, "Maybe she likes corner threes. She mentioned that a couple of times. She's a perimeter player, permitter-minded fan."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaphiladelphia 76erssportsfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
6abc says 'Thank you' to employees after one year of working through the pandemic
Wilmington entrepreneur creates app to support Black-owned businesses
Top 6: Last Chance Ranch in Quakertown
'Smart Home' technology helps seniors at Malvern retirement community
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man rams car into Capitol barricade; 1 officer, driver killed
Pa. set to loosen COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday
Fully vaccinated people can travel again, says new CDC guidance
MLB moving All-Star Game out of GA over new voting restrictions
Teen cheerleader's Snapchat brings Supreme Court clash over schools and free speech
Gloucester Twp. police dedicates walkway to World Autism Awareness Day
Wilmington entrepreneur creates app to support Black-owned businesses
Show More
I-295 wall collapse under investigation; public forum scheduled
Churches return to some sense of normalcy for Easter weekend
Kneeling on George Floyd's neck 'totally unnecessary': Lieutenant
More than 100M US residents at least partially vaccinated: CDC
April the Giraffe, who went viral during her 2017 pregnancy, dies
More TOP STORIES News