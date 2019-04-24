Action News is at the NFL Draft in Nashville!

Hello from #Nashville! The #NFLDraft has hit #MusicCity and so have we! Get ready for my reports on @6abc. And #Eagles fans if you’re here come find me! pic.twitter.com/LeLSgilGHZ — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) April 24, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WPVI) -- The NFL Draft has hit Nashville, and so have we!I'm writing to you from the world-famous Broadway, famous for Live Country Music everywhere you turn.Sure enough, for the first time, the Draft has its own house band, playing on the main stage. This is the headquarters for the next three days.ESPN is broadcasting from here, and we will shortly be speaking to analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay.Good Morning America is broadcasting from here, and tomorrow we'll go one on one with Robin Roberts, who is hosting ABC's coverage of the NFL Draft.For the first time in the network's history we are broadcasting all three days in their entirety. The fun all starts tomorrow night when 32 names will hear their names called and see their NFL dreams come true.The question is: who will be the Eagles pick? They select 25th overall, which is pretty late in the first round, but don't ever count out the possibility that Howie Roseman trades if there's someone specific they are targetting.He has said it's a very deep draft for the Defensive Line and that's definitely a need for the Birds, so they can probably find someone solid right where they are at 25.Many think they could target Offensive Line in the first round as well. It'll be interesting to see. II'll have some insight from the experts on Action News, and as always please follow along on Facebook and Twitter!