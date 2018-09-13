The Eagles are tied for first in the NFC East and Carson Wentz is nearing a return. Action News Sports reporters Jeff Skversky and Ducis Rodgers face off with Action News anchor Rick Williams predict whether the Birds will go to 2-0. Plus, will the Redskins keep pace with the Eagles and how will the first divisional matchup, featuring the Giants and the Cowboys, shake out? Check out the predictions in the video above.
Week 2 NFC East matchups
Eagles at Colts
Redskins at Colts
Giants at Cowboys
Will the Eagles get a W in Week 2?
