Will the Eagles, other NFC East teams win in Week 1?

Ducis and Jeff predict the outcome of that game and the other teams in the division.

Football is officially BACK. The Super Bowl champion Eagles kick things off vs. Atlanta Thursday night before a full slate of Sunday and Monday games. Action Sports reporters Jeff Skversky and Ducis Rodgers go head-to-head predicting whether the Birds will open with a W. Plus, how the rest of the NFC East will fare in Week 1. Check out the predictions in the video above.

Week 1 NFC East matchups
Falcons at Eagles
Jaguars at Giants
Cowboys at Panthers
Redskins at Cardinals

