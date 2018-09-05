Football is officially BACK. The Super Bowl champion Eagles kick things off vs. Atlanta Thursday night before a full slate of Sunday and Monday games. Action Sports reporters Jeff Skversky and Ducis Rodgers go head-to-head predicting whether the Birds will open with a W. Plus, how the rest of the NFC East will fare in Week 1. Check out the predictions in the video above.
Week 1 NFC East matchups
Falcons at Eagles
Jaguars at Giants
Cowboys at Panthers
Redskins at Panthers
Will the Eagles, other NFC East teams win in Week 1?
