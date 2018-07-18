Add Josh Hader to the long list who have been burned by social media

(This file was previously published and has been updated).
NBA
- Philadelphia 76ers general manager Bryan Colangelo resigned under pressure following the discovery of anonymous Twitter accounts, reportedly opened by Colangelo's wife, used to criticize 76ers players.
Heat owner Micky Arison gets fined an unprecedented $500,000 for several tweets he sent during the NBA lockout that suggested a divide and a rift between factions of owners (2011).
Knicks forward Amar'e Stoudemire is fined $50,000 by the NBA after tweeting a gay slur and an expletive at a fan who criticized Stoudemire's play during the previous season (2012).
Spurs guard Stephen Jackson is fined $25,000 for a hostile, threatening tweet directed at Serge Ibaka in defense of Metta World Peace, whom Ibaka got into a tussle with during a Thunder-Lakers game (2012).
Knicks guard J.R. Smith is fined $25,000 by the NBA for a tweet that went viral featuring a semi-nude woman (2012). He is also fined $25,000 for threatening Pistons guard Brandon Jennings on Twitter (2013).
Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been fined multiple times by the NBA for criticizing officials on Twitter, getting fined $25,000 in 2009 and $50,000 in 2013.
76ers center Joel Embiid is fined $10,000 by the NBA for using "inappropriate" language directed at LaVar Ball, the father of Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball, on an Instagram Live video (2017).
Thunder forward Patrick Patterson is fined $10,000 for criticizing officials for their decisions at the end of a controversial two-point loss to the Bucks (2017).
Chad Shanks, the Rockets' digital communications director, is fired for tweeting emojis of a gun pointed at a horse head, implying that the Rockets were going to eliminate the Mavericks in the playoffs (2015).
NFL
Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, rated by some as the top quarterback in the 2018 draft, drops to No. 7 (third quarterback selected) after racially insensitive tweets surface from when Allen was a high schooler (2018).
Former NFL offensive lineman Jonathan Martin is charged with four felony counts and one misdemeanor count in connection with a threatening Instagram post (2018).
Saints cheerleader Bailey Davis is fired by the team due to a private Instagram post depicting her in lingerie (2018).
Giants cornerback Eli Apple is fined an undisclosed amount for tweeting on the sideline during a game in which he was inactive (2017).
Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is fined $10,000 for streaming a postgame celebration -- and also capturing coach Mike Tomlin referring to the Patriots as "those a--holes," via Facebook Live (2017).
Browns running back Isaiah Crowell donates a game check ($35,294) to a Dallas police organization after a graphic Facebook post that depicted a police officer having his throat slashed (2016).
Offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil, considered a candidate to be picked No. 1 in the 2016 NFL draft, drops to No. 13 after a video surfaces on his Twitter account of Tunsil wearing a gas mask and smoking a substance from a bong (2016).
Dolphins defensive back Don Jones is fined and temporarily suspended from the team after tweeting anti-gay sentiments related to Rams linebacker Michael Sam (2014).
Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson (then known as Chad Ochocinco) is fined $25,000 for sending two tweets during a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles (2010).
MLB
Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval is benched one game for liking Instagram photos of topless women during a game against the Braves (2015).
Mariners catcher Steve Clevenger is suspended the final two weeks of the season for racially insensitive tweets about a Charlotte police shooting victim and the Black Lives Matter movement (2016).
Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer insinuates that MLB restricted him from using Twitter due to some of his previous political tweeting and run-ins with fans on social media (2018).
NHL
Coyotes defenseman Max Domi gets heat for questioning "which immigrants were being allowed into Canada" after a suspected terrorist attack in Edmonton (2017).
Soccer
Switzerland national team player Michel Morganella is kicked off the country's Olympic team and sent home after making racist comments against Koreans on Twitter (2012).
Chelsea forward Kenedy is sent home from the Blues' preseason tour of China for derogatory comments about the Chinese made in a pair of Instagram videos (2017).
French national Samir Nasri is banned for six months by UEFA for a 500-milliliter intravenous drip treatment after photos on social media from a Los Angeles-based IV clinic showed him at the facility (2018).
Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann poses in blackface as a Harlem Globetrotter on Twitter and later apologizes after receiving considerable backlash (2017).
United States and Stoke City winger Brek Shea apologizes after brandishing guns on Instagram (2013). Shea also was the subject of an internal investigation after being pictured with a severed pig head as part of a "prank" against striker Kenwyne Jones.
Burnley striker Andre Gray faces a four-game retroactive suspension related to homophobic posts he made on Twitter in 2012 (2016).
Colleges
Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo deletes his Twitter account after old tweets from 2011 and 2013, in which he engages in racial and homophobic slurs, were discovered after his Final Four MVP performance (2018). The impact of the tweets on DiVincenzo's draft stock will remain an open question.
Texas A&M wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead apologizes after going off on Twitter after the decommitments of QB Tate Martell and receiver Mannie Netherly (2016).
Bradley Patterson, a walk-on long snapper at North Alabama, iskicked off the team for a racist tweet about President Barack Obama (2012).
Texas offensive lineman Buck Burnette iskicked off the team by Mack Brown for a racist Facebook post directed at President Obama after Obama won the election (2008).
Ohio State QB Cardale Jones is suspended for one game for tweeting about not "coming here to play school" (2012).
Golf
Golfer Steve Elkington is suspended two weeks and fined $10,000 by the PGA for a tweet mocking Michael Sam at the 2014 NFL combine. He also had a controversial 2013 tweet about Pakistanis.
Olympics
Michael Phelps is dropped by Kellogg's and given a three-month suspension by USA Swimming after a picture of him taking a hit out of a bong is posted on social media (2009).
Greece triple jumper Voula Papachristou is sent home from the Olympics after making posts on Twitter mocking immigrants from African countries (2012).
Australian swimmer Stephanie Rice, a triple gold medalist, gets fired by her sponsor Jaguar after posting a tweet with a homophobic slur (2010).
Related Video
Stephen A.: Josh Allen was 'incredibly apologetic'
ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith recounts the conversation he had with potential No. 1 draft pick Josh Allen after the QB's tweets from high school resurfaced.
1 Big Thing: Brown's post an act of football treason
Scott Van Pelt explains why he is mind-boggled by Antonio Brown 's FaceBook post of the Steelers' locker room speech and considers it an out-of-bounds move.
Will Isaiah Crowell be disciplined by NFL?
Bomani Jones wonders what Browns running back Isaiah Crowell was thinking when he posted a drawing on Instagram of a hooded man appearing to put what looks like a machete into the throat of a police officer.