Add Trea Turner to long list who have been burned by social media

ESPN.com
Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner became the latest athlete -- and the third major leaguer this month -- to have old, embarrassing and offensive tweets resurface.

Tweets dating from 2011 and 2012 from the then-18-year-old's account included a gay slur, anti-gay comments and a joke with racist undertones.

"There are no excuses for my insensitive and offensive language on Twitter," Turner, now 25, said.

Atlanta Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb also apologized Sunday after a series of offensive tweets he sent as a teenager surfaced, calling them "some stupid stuff."

The 25-year-old Newcomb spoke less than an hour after he nearly pitched a no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The tweets were sent in 2011 and 2012, when Newcomb was a senior in high school. One tweet included a racial epithet that was part of a rap lyric, and several others contained gay slurs.

Turner and Newcomb are far from the first players to find themselves in hot water on social media. Many others have blazed this unfortunate trail before them. We look back at some posts that proved costly in the sports world, concentrating on those that had actual consequences that went beyond mere embarrassment.

(This file was previously published and has been updated).

NBA





NFL





  • Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, rated by some as the top quarterback in the 2018 draft, drops to No. 7 (third quarterback selected) after racially insensitive tweets surface from when Allen was a high schooler (2018).







  • Browns running back Isaiah Crowell donates a game check ($35,294) to a Dallas police organization after a graphic Facebook post that depicted a police officer having his throat slashed (2016).





MLB









  • Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Josh Hader found himself in a firestorm following the All-Star Game after tweets surfaced featuring anti-gay and racist language. MLB said that Hader would have to undergo sensitivity training and participate in its diversity and inclusion initiatives (2018).



NHL





Soccer





  • Switzerland national team player Michel Morganella is kicked off the country's Olympic team and sent home after making racist comments against Koreans on Twitter (2012).



  • Chelsea forward Kenedy is sent home from the Blues' preseason tour of China for derogatory comments about the Chinese made in a pair of Instagram videos (2017).



  • French national Samir Nasri is banned for six months by UEFA for a 500-milliliter intravenous drip treatment after photos on social media from a Los Angeles-based IV clinic showed him at the facility (2018).



  • Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann poses in blackface as a Harlem Globetrotter on Twitter and later apologizes after receiving considerable backlash (2017).


  • United States and Stoke City winger Brek Shea apologizes after brandishing guns on Instagram (2013). Shea also was the subject of an internal investigation after being pictured with a severed pig head as part of a "prank" against striker Kenwyne Jones.





Colleges





  • Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo deletes his Twitter account after old tweets from 2011 and 2013, in which he engages in racial and homophobic slurs, were discovered after his Final Four MVP performance (2018). The impact of the tweets on DiVincenzo's draft stock will remain an open question.









Golf




Olympics





Related Video
Stephen A.: Josh Allen was 'incredibly apologetic'
Stephen A.: Josh Allen was 'incredibly apologetic'
ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith recounts the conversation he had with potential No. 1 draft pick Josh Allen after the QB's tweets from high school resurfaced.

1 Big Thing: Brown's post an act of football treason
1 Big Thing: Brown's post an act of football treason
Scott Van Pelt explains why he is mind-boggled by Antonio Brown 's FaceBook post of the Steelers' locker room speech and considers it an out-of-bounds move.

Will Isaiah Crowell be disciplined by NFL?
Will Isaiah Crowell be disciplined by NFL?
Bomani Jones wonders what Browns running back Isaiah Crowell was thinking when he posted a drawing on Instagram of a hooded man appearing to put what looks like a machete into the throat of a police officer.

Le Batard on DiVincenzo: We 'built him up to tear him down'
Le Batard on DiVincenzo: We 'built him up to tear him down'
Dan Le Batard says he doesn't like the media treating Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo like a professional athlete by digging into his old tweets.
