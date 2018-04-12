PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Air Force Major surprises family at Phillies game

For some fans, Wednesday night's Philadelphia Phillies game against the Cincinnati Reds was pretty unforgettable with the team's walk-off win.

But there was another big reason for one South Jersey family to cheer.

During the fifth inning, Jill Rowton and her children Bronwyn, Abigail, and Alena were dancing on the field with the Phanatic.

Approximately 20 seconds into the dance, the music stopped and public address announcer Dan Baker said he had another family member to join them.

From the Home Plate area came Air Force Major Robert Rowton running to surprise his wife and kids.

Major Rowton has been away from his family for a 6-month deployment oversees.

He is based out of Joint Base Maguire.

