Alejandro Bedoya leads Philadelphia Union rally over Houston Dynamo

Alejandro Bedoya, Cory Burke and Fafa Picault each scored a goal as the visiting Philadelphia Union rallied for a 3-1 victory over the 10-man Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night at BBVA Compass Stadium.Borek Dockal added two assists for the Union, giving him nine this season, as Philly earned their second consecutive road win to improve to 3-6-1 away from home.Mauro Manotas scored for the Dynamo, who couldn't sustain a 1-0 advantage at home. Houston had won seven in a row at home in league play and 10 straight home contests in all competitions.The Dynamo went ahead 1-0 in the 10th minute when Union defender Mark McKenzie turned the ball over and Manotas capitalized with his career-best 11th goal.In the 22nd minute, the Union had a free kick from about 30 yards out, and Haris Medunjanin sent a strike to the back post. However, David Accam couldn't quite get on the back end of the kick, and the ball landed out of bounds.Bedoya equalized at 1-1 in the 34th minute when he slipped into the box and chipped the shot over Dynamo goalkeeper Joe Willis.Houston applied some pressure in the 44th minute when Manotas nearly scored his second goal. His strong right-footed shot was saved by Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake, and the teams went into their locker rooms tied at one.Alberth Elis had a solid scoring opportunity for the Dynamo in the 54th minute as he received a cross in the box. Blake came out of the goal, managed to break up the chance, and the ball was cleared.Houston midfielder Tomas Martinez was given a red card in the 59th minute after a video review showed him taking down Auston Trusty just in front of the Philadelphia goal. The Dynamo played with 10 men the rest of the game.Burke's fifth goal of the season pushed the Union ahead 2-1 in the 70th minute.In the 96th minute, Picault converted a penalty kick after Fabian Herbers was taken down in the box during stoppage time.