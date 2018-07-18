SPORTS

All-Star Game: Nola shines, Trout gives Eagles shoutout

Aaron Nola / Mike Trout (AP)

The mid-summer classic was a night to remember for Philadelphia Phillies ace Aaron Nola, South Jersey's Mike Trout, and, even, the Super Bowl Champion Eagles.

There were a record 10 home runs and 25 strikeouts at Tuesday night's All-Star Game in Washington D.C.

The American League beat the National League 8-6 for its sixth straight win

Nola pitched a scoreless fifth inning for his All-Star Game debut.



He struck out Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez and Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts. After Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve hit a first-pitch single, Nola was able to get out Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, the game's best player. Nola threw 15 pitches, 10 of which were strikes.

Earlier in the night, during the second inning, Trout was mic'ed up while playing on the field. The Millville, New Jersey native spoke of his love for his hometown Super Bowl Champions.

"Go Eagles!" Trout told broadcaster Joe Buck. "Hopefully Carson, Zach, all them guys are watching."

His shoutout did not go unnoticed by the Birds.

"We see you Mike Trout," the team tweeted.



An inning later, Trout homered to give the AL a lead in the top of the third inning.


