PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
espn

Alshon Jeffery: 'I let my teammates down'

EMBED </>More Videos

Philadelphia Eagles return home after loss to Saints on January 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

NEW ORLEANS --
Receiver Alshon Jeffery took responsibility for the Philadelphia Eagles' divisional-round loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday following a dropped pass late in the game that led to a critical interception.

"That's on me. I'll take that loss. It's on me," he said. "I let my teammates down, the city of Philadelphia, that's on me. I'll take that."


The Eagles had new life after a missed field goal by Saints kicker Wil Lutz and got the ball back with just less than three minutes remaining and trailing by six. They moved deep into Saints territory following Nick Foles' 16-yard completion to Zach Ertz and a roughing the passer call. Their fortunes shifted on second-and-10 from the New Orleans 27-yard line, though, when Foles' short pass for Jeffery went through the receiver's hands and was intercepted by Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.



Jeffery lay face down on the turf for a moment before heading to the sidelines, where he watched part of the Saints' game-sealing drive with his hands on his helmet. Teammates took turns consoling Jeffery, telling him that the late-season surge and last year's Super Bowl run wouldn't be possible without him.

"He's one of the best players on this football team. That game wasn't decided by that play, number one," tight end Zach Ertz said. "Two, we wouldn't change the play call. And three, we're not in this situation without him. That's the bottom line. He is one of the best receivers in the league. There are not many guys who are able to make plays continually like he does. Does he catch that ball 99 times out of 100? Yeah. [Does he catch it] 999,999 out of a million? Yeah. It's tough to end like that ... but he should know that play didn't decide this game."

EMBED More News Videos

Eagles fans react of loss, end of season: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 11 p.m., December 13, 2018



It was only Jeffery's third drop of the season.

According to right tackle Lane Johnson, Jeffery has been playing the season through broken ribs. Last season, he played through a torn rotator cuff.

"There's nobody that works harder. The guy has broken ribs and toughed it out for his teammates. He doesn't have to say nothing. We had plenty of opportunities to win this game. It's not one guy's fault."

The Eagles jumped up 14-0 on New Orleans with touchdowns on their first two possessions, but were blanked the rest of the way. Jeffery led all Philly receivers with five catches for 63 yards. He finished second on the team behind Ertz in catches (65), receiving yards (843) and receiving touchdowns (6) during the regular season.

"It happens to the best of us," Jeffery said of the drop. "We move on. It hurts right now, but I guarantee you we'll be back next year, for sure."

EMBED More News Videos

Long journey home for Eagles fans in New Orleans: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., January 13, 2018



-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
sportsPhiladelphia EaglesAction News Sports
(Copyright ©2019 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
"We'll be back next year:" Eagles react after season ends
No repeat: Eagles fall to Saints 20-14
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: 'I let my teammates down ... that's on me'
Eagles fans depart the Superdome after season-ending loss
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
"We'll be back next year:" Eagles react after season ends
No repeat: Eagles fall to Saints 20-14
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: 'I let my teammates down ... that's on me'
Philadelphia Wings apologize for racist comments by announcer
More Sports
Top Stories
No repeat: Eagles fall to Saints 20-14
"We'll be back next year:" Eagles react after season ends
Philadelphia Wings apologize for racist comments by announcer
Man found sitting in SUV with gunshot wounds
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
AccuWeather: Brisk & Chilly Monday
Car catches fire following crash in Tioga-Nicetown
2 shot outside mall in Salt Lake City suburb
Full list of Critics' Choice Awards winners
Show More
Maroon 5, Big Boi & Travis Scott to perform at Super Bowl halftime show
Eagles fans depart the Superdome after season-ending loss
Cowboys out of the playoffs, lose to Rams 30-22
More News