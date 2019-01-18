ACTION NEWS SPORTS

SURPRISE! Alshon Jeffery visits class of 2nd grader that sent him heartwarming letter

Alshon Jeffery visits elementary school: Jamie Apody reports on Action News at 6 p.m., January 17, 2019

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
Surprise! Alshon Jeffery was so moved by the letter a second grader sent him that he visited her class.

Action News was the only media outlet there Thursday as the Eagles wide receiver surprised the students. Jamie Apody captured the moment when Jeffery walked into the classroom:

Earlier this week, an 8-year-old girl named Abigail Johnson wrote a heartwarming letter. Her father tweeted a photo of it. In just a couple of days, the letter went viral.

It turns out Abigail was not the only one to pen a letter - all of the students in Ms. Morris's class at Sarah Starkweather Elementary in West Chester did.

One second grader has captured the sentiment of many Eagles fans in a heartfelt letter to Alshon Jeffery as reported by Christie Ileto during Action News at 11 on January 15, 2019.



During last Sunday's game, Jeffery dropped a pass that was intercepted by New Orleans Saints corner Marshon Lattimore. The interception eliminated any hopes for the Eagles to make it to the Super Bowl again.

Eagles fans have sent support to Jeffery since the devastating loss, including Abigail .

In her letter, Abigail said, "I am a huge Eagles fan. When I watched the play last night I was crying."

She continued, "I think you are an awesome player no matter what. It takes a lot of practice and courage to catch a ball."


It was clear that Jeffery was devastated after his missed catch. He laid face down on the ground for a moment before heading to the sidelines as the Saints finished off the game.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) lies on the turf in front of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) after the Saints intercepted a pass.



"We talked about empathy and kindness and kind of talking about how Alshon might feel," said Abigail's teacher, Alli Morris. "We wanted to boost him up after a tough loss."

Jamie Apody captured emotional video of Eagles head coach Doug Pederson greeting each of his players as they went into the locker room following the game.



After the game, Jeffery said, " I got to make that play. That's on me. I'll take that loss. That's on me. I let all my teammates down, city of Philadelphia. That's on me. I'll take that."



Abigail summed up the thoughts of Eagles fans when it comes to Jeffery, "Don't get mad [easily]. I know you can do it. We all know you are a good player."



