OLYMPICS

American women make history at Olympics

US' Jessica Diggins, right, and Kikkan Randall celebrate after winning the gold medal in the women's team sprint freestyle cross-country skiing final at the Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

By STEVE REED
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea --
Marit Bjoergen made Olympic history and the United States women's cross-country team won its first medal ever - and it was gold.

Bjoergen won her 14th medal at the Winter Games by taking bronze with her Norwegian teammates on Wednesday in the team sprint. That made her the most decorated Winter Olympian of all time, breaking the tie she held with Norwegian biathlete Ole Einar Bjoerndalen.

Jessica Diggins and Kikkan Randall led the way as the American women pulled off a huge upset in the same race. The only other American to win a medal in cross-country skiing was Bill Koch, who took silver in the 30-kilometer race at the 1976 Innsbruck Games.

United States' Jessica Diggins, left, and Kikkan Randall celebrate after winning the gold medal in the women's team sprint freestyle cross-country skiing final.



The Americans posted the fastest time in the semifinals and started on the front row in the final. Diggins passed the Swedes and the Norwegians on the final lap to win the first Olympic gold medal for the United States in the sport. Sweden took silver.

The 37-year-old Bjoergen has won four medals at the Pyeongchang Games. She took gold in the women's 4x5-kilometer relay, silver in the 15-kilometer skiathlon and bronze in the 10-kilometer freestyle. She still has one event remaining - the 30-kilometer mass start on Sunday - if she chooses to participate.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc AppsL
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsOlympics
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
OLYMPICS
Add Trea Turner to long list who have been burned by social media
Ryan Lochte suspended until July 2019 for use of IV
'It's all about those hips!' Athletes prepare for DWTS
These athletes are owning the Winter Olympics 2018
US women's hockey team beats Canada for Olympic gold
More Olympics
SPORTS
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
Zimmerman hits 2-run HR in 9th, Nationals beat Phillies 8-7
More Sports
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News