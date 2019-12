Philadelphia Phillies new outfielder Andrew McCutchen's son Steel pulls on his father's hat during a news conference in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.

Steel has stolen our hearts. 😍 pic.twitter.com/hGeVBaNUTq — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) December 18, 2018

The Philadelphia Phillies have welcomed their newest player to the team.And of course they are excited to have the free agent outfielder Andrew McCutchen.But during Tuesday's news conference, it was McCutchen's young son who stole the show - as you can see in the video above.It looks like his 1-year-old son Steel is also thrilled that his new home is in Philly.The Phillies even tweeted, "Steel has stolen our hearts."