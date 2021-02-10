accident

Andy Reid's son on administrative leave after crash that critically injured girl

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, has been placed on administrative leave during an investigation into a traffic crash that left two young children injured, one critically, the team announced Tuesday.

The team has said Britt Reid was involved in a multi-vehicle crash last Thursday near the team's training complex next to Arrowhead Stadium. He did not travel with the team to the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay.

Andy Reid said his son underwent surgery after the crash but few other details have been released.

SEE ALSO: Andy Reid on son Britt Reid's crash: 'My heart bleeds for everybody involved'
EMBED More News Videos

Britt Reid, the son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and the team's outside linebackers coach, was involved in a multi-car accident Thursday night that has left a 5-year-old child with life-threatening injuries.



A 5-year-old girl, identified by the Chiefs as Ariel Young, remained in critical condition Tuesday. The Chiefs said in their statement the organization has reached out to her family and is providing resources and support.

Kansas City police said the crash happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday, when a truck hit two vehicles on the side of a highway entrance ramp.

Britt Reid told police he had "two or three drinks" and had a prescription for Adderall when the accident occurred, according to a search warrant filed late Thursday night. Police have said they are investigating whether Reid was impaired before the crash.

Police said Tuesday the investigation of the crash could take several weeks.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflu.s. & worldsportsaccident
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ACCIDENT
Andy Reid: 'My heart bleeds' for those in son's car crash
Man dies while fleeing officers; NJ AG's Office investigating
Investigation continues into Ocean City boardwalk fire
Close call for NJ truck driver hit with sheet of snow
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Colder Air On the Way, Periods of Light Snow Possible
Frustration builds among Pa. residents trying to find vaccine
Attorney accidentally gets on Zoom call with cat filter on
Senate votes to proceed with Trump impeachment trial
Murder of 15-year-old boy may be case of mistaken identity, police say
Alex Trebek's 'Jeopardy!' wardrobe donated to charity
DA addresses charging young boy in sister's accidental shooting death
Show More
Dem stimulus plan would exclude families earning over $200K
Philly restaurants that meet new ventilation standards can up indoor dining capacity to 50%
Trump Impeachment Trial: Who is Bruce Castor?
American Airlines employees at PHL warned of potential furloughs
Ducis challenged to outdoor winter swim practice
More TOP STORIES News