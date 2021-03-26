Archbishop Wood High School boys, girls basketball teams play for state titles Saturday

WARMINSTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Archbishop Wood boys and girls basketball teams are going to Hershey, Pennsylvania, to play for state titles on Saturday.Both teams have a shot to win in the same season for the first time since 2017."To be able to experience this with them, for both of us to bring a state championship back to the school would be awesome," said senior point guard Kaitlyn Orihel.Rahsool Diggins, a senior on the boy's team, is also out for redemption."Last time I was there, we lost, and I haven't been back since, so this is a great opportunity for redemption," said Diggins.While the undefeated boys face Reading, the girls will compete against Villa Marie of Erie.Both teams are competitive with each other for bragging rights."We joke about it, but we are competitive with each other," said Archbishop Wood's boy's basketball coach John Mosco. "When I took over eight years ago, the girl's program was highly regarded more than the boys. We tried to emulate them and get to where they have been with state championships."While there is buzz and excitement at Archbishop Wood over both teams being in the state title game, it's not the same as it has been in years past.There is no pep rally to send them off to Hershey due to social distancing, and they are also on a hybrid learning system, so everyone is not in school at once.But the students say to get there amid the pandemic is a celebration in itself."It just makes you realize and appreciate our athletes and what they've done to get to this point," said girl's basketball coach Mike McDonald. "How much they've had to sacrifice just being a normal high school student."Archbishop Wood certainly does not have your average student-athletes.Rashool Diggins is the boy's all-time leading scorer and Kaitlyn Orihel is the girl's all-time leading scorer, but both would much rather say they scored a trophy.The girls play at noon Saturday, and the boys, who are 19-0, start time is set for 7:30 p.m. The boys will play for a state time for the third time in five years.