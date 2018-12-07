SPORTS

Army-Navy weekend kicks off in Philly

Army-Navy weekend kicks off in Philly. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on December 7, 2018.

The Eagles may be on the road, but there is still a big football game in South Philadelphia this weekend.

The 119th Army-Navy game, one of college football's oldest rivalries, will be played out at the Linc on Saturday.

Many of the annual pre-game traditions kick off Friday, including the Rocky Relay up the famed steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Action News reporter Jeannette Reyes has a look at this year's competition.
