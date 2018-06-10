PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Philly word artist creates Citizens Bank Park with Phillies all-time roster

By Digital Producer Brock Koller
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Phillies are celebrating their 1993 National League Championship team this weekend at Citizens Bank Park.

John Kruk, Mickey Morandini, and Dave Hollins will be some of the names on hand as fans salute the 25th anniversary of that unforgettable season.


But that's not the only place those names have popped up this weekend.

Those three names are among the 2,044 that make up the latest print by Philly Word Artist Dan Duffy.

Duffy drew Citizens Bank Park out of the names of every single Phillies player ever. They are written in chronological order from their first year on the roster, starting with Art Benedict.



It took Duffy 150 hours to finish the project.

But this is not the first time Duffy has completed such a daunting task. Last summer, he created the Philadelphia Eagles logo out of 1,739 players' names. And just a few months ago, he commemorated the Super Bowl Parade with a picture of the Ben Franklin Parkway using the score of every Eagles game since the team's beginning.

'Citizens Bank Park - Phillies All Time Roster' print is available at https://phillywordart.com.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia PhilliesPhilliesart
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
London artist paints Will Smith mural in West Philly
Philly artist uses name of every Eagles player ever in latest work
Artist uses every Eagles score to create parade image
Wentz meets Philly artist who painted his portrait
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
Zimmerman hits 2-run HR in 9th, Nationals beat Phillies 8-7
Phillies get lefty Luis Avilan from White Sox
Photos: Big league moments fuel Little League dreams
More Philadelphia Phillies
SPORTS
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
Zimmerman hits 2-run HR in 9th, Nationals beat Phillies 8-7
More Sports
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
Show More
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
More News