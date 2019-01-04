U.S. & WORLD

High school basketball team accused of triplet trickery

EMBED </>More Videos

Triplet trickery goes unnoticed at high school basketball game. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 4, 2019.

A high school basketball team in Missouri is under investigation for swapping out identical triplets for one another during their games.

Video from a championship game apparently shows one boy on the Dora High School team catch a rebound, bring out the ball to shoot it, and gets fouled.

Then he's about to walk to the free-throw line.

That's where another player, reportedly one of his brothers, seems to reach out his hand to give him a high-five.

The player who was fouled, and supposed to take the shot, walks right by the teammate toward the bench.

The player who was not part of the original play, and was not fouled, lines up to take the shot instead.

No one noticed anything at the time, until they went to the tape.
The Springfield News-Leader reports the coach of the team is the triplet's father.

The team is now under review by Missouri's high school sports association. Dora won the game 64-62.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsu.s. & worldAction News Sportshigh school sports
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Fiery Florida crash kills 7, including 5 children
Co-founder of Southwest Airlines dies at 87
Man sues Burger King over 'meals for life' deal after bathroom ordeal
House Democrats pass funding plan without wall
More u.s. & world
SPORTS
Eagles fans gear up for Sunday's game
Three and out: Who are the Bears and can the Eagles upset them?
Hurricanes score 3 goals in 2nd to beat Flyers 5-3
Steady reliever David Robertson signs two-year deal with Phillies
More Sports
Top Stories
Doctors 'aggressively monitoring' injured police officer
Fiery Florida crash kills 7, including 5 children
2 dead following Camden County crash
Police discover burned body in West Philadelphia
Philly police academy cadet collapses, taken to hospital
Will Kevin Hart reconsider hosting the Oscars?
Homicide by vehicle charges for driver in fatal South Philly crash
Parents speak out after boy dies from smell of cooking fish
Show More
Teen stays up late watching Netflix, saves family from fire
Man sues Burger King over 'meals for life' deal after bathroom ordeal
House Democrats pass funding plan without wall
3 men sought in violent Center City robbery, home invasion
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds Today, Rain Tonight
More News