'This coronavirus is serious': Beloved Eagles fan 'Monty G' provides COVID-19 update

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A beloved Philadelphia sports fan, who was hospitalized and put on a ventilator due to COVID-19, is providing an update on Monday."This coronavirus is serious," said Monty G who is known for hyping fans during games."Do as you're told, keep your butts in the house but stay fresh and clean please because you will not feel comfortable like I'm not feeling right now," he added.Monty G has been at the University of Pennsylvania for several weeks.He is just one of the thousands fighting the virus in the city.On Thursday, Philadelphia health officials announced 302 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 12,868 in the city.A total of 484 people have died from the virus in Philadelphia to date.