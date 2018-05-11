Ben Simmons gives jersey to young fan after game

Ben Simmons gives jersey off his back to Sixers fan after loss pic.twitter.com/lp88Fltsmp — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) May 10, 2018

It was a tough night for Philadelphia 76ers fans.Game 5 against the Boston Celtics Wednesday did not go as they wanted. The Celtics won 114-112, eliminating the Sixers from the playoffs and ending the team's season.But the ending was unforgettable for a better reason for one young Sixers die-hard.Moments after the game ended, forward Ben Simmons gave Beau Freedman the jersey off his back."It means a lot. It's crazy how you can get a jersey. I can't believe that happened," Freedman said.Freedman, who is from New Hampshire, is still trusting the process and says wait until next year.