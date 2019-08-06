Sports

Ben Simmons speaks out against Australian casino; resort responds

PHILADEPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons is speaking out about an incident at a casino in his native Australia.

According to Yahoo News, Simmons posted an Instagram story documenting his experience at Crown Casino in Melbourne.

In the video, Simmons said he and all his friends of color were checked by security then turned away.

But he said a friend who is white did not get checked by security and was welcomed to enter.

In a tweet early Tuesday, Simmons wrote: "As you know an incident happened last night at Crown and my friends and I felt personally singled out, no one likes to feel like this. I am very passionate about equality and I will always speak up even if it means having uncomfortable conversations."



A Crown Resorts spokeswoman sent 6abc the following statement regarding the allegations:

"Crown strenuously rejects reports that it discriminated against a group of visitors last night.

Crowns internal security policy requires our security officers to check identification of those persons they believe to be under the age of 25, this is an enhanced safeguard to ensure that no one under the age of 18 is permitted entry to the Casino Floor as required by Law.

The group subsequently provided identification and were permitted entry.

Crown is an inclusive workplace."


Some on social media believed Simmons was not allowed in because of the dress code and he was wearing camouflage pants.

"My friend who got let in also had camouflage pants on .." Simmons tweeted back.
