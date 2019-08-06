Ben Simmons speaks out against Australian casino; resort responds

As you know an incident happened last night at Crown and my friends and I felt personally singled out, no one likes to feel like this. I am very passionate about equality and I will always speak up even if it means having uncomfortable conversations.

"Crown strenuously rejects reports that it discriminated against a group of visitors last night.Crowns internal security policy requires our security officers to check identification of those persons they believe to be under the age of 25, this is an enhanced safeguard to ensure that no one under the age of 18 is permitted entry to the Casino Floor as required by Law.The group subsequently provided identification and were permitted entry.Crown is an inclusive workplace."