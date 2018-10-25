EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4551277" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 6abc's Sharrie Williams in London ahead of the Eagles vs. Jaguars game as reported by Sharrie Williams during Action News at 11 on October 24, 2108.

6abc's Sharrie Williams tours London ahead of Sunday's Eagles game

With the Eagles just hours away from landing in London for this Sunday's game with the Jaguars, the team hosted a pep rally for fans who have already made the journey."We're running on hardly any sleep, but we are feeding off the energy," one fan said.The pep rally featured a drumline, mascot Swoop, the Eagles Cheerleaders and beloved former players like Brent Celek and Jon Dorenbos."Eagles fans, they travel so well. My flight was packed, and I think every flight over the past week going from Philly to London has been all Eagles fans," Celek said."As cool as it is, I'm not shocked. This is how Philly rolls! I would be disappointed if it was anything less!" said Dorenbos. "It's not just in London, it's anywhere the Eagles are."The turnout was massive. The local pub was filled completely with energized fans from all over."This trip has been amazing, it's so much fun. I did not expect any of this to happen here. I just sort of walked by, saw some Eagles things, came in and, 'Oh my God!'" another fan said.Action News' coverage of the Eagles in England begins at 8 a.m. Sunday on 6abc with "Breakfast with the Birds."Watch the NFL Pregame show at 9 a.m., and then it's time for Eagles/Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London.You can watch the game starting at 9:30 a.m. on 6abc!