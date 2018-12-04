SPORTS

Brother of Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett killed in hit-and-run

Brother of Eagles player Derek Barnett killed in hit-and-run.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. --
The brother of Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett has been killed in a hit-and-run by a suspected drunk driver.

Nashville Police say 33-year-old David Barnett of Nashville died early Tuesday during the head-on collision. Patrick Abernathy of University of Tennessee's athletic department told The Tennessean that the two are siblings.

Police say 47-year-old Felipe Castelblanco drove into oncoming traffic and collided with the car David Barnett was driving.

Police say Castelblanco walked away but police found him not far off, smelling like alcohol and unsteady on his feet, with bloodshot, watery eyes. Police say Castelblanco admitted to drinking whiskey beforehand.

Castelblanco is charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, leaving a fatal crash scene, failing to render aid and not notifying law enforcement.

Derek Barnett is on injured reserve after season-ending shoulder surgery.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
