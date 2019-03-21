Sports

Bryce Harper hits 1st, 2nd spring training home runs with Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper high-fives teammates during a spring training game against the Blue Jays, Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Clearwater, Fla.

Better late than never for Bryce Harper.

Four days before the end of the Philadelphia Phillies' spring training schedule, Harper hit his first two home runs for his new team.

The first homer, a two-run shot, came in the bottom of the first inning, when Harper unloaded on a first-pitch fastball from Toronto Blue Jays righty Sam Gaviglio and sent a screaming line drive over the right field wall at Spectrum Field.



After crossing home plate, Harper high-fived fellow newcomer Andrew McCutchen, who walked to start the frame, then waved his left hand in acknowledgment to the ecstatic home crowd.

The second home run came in the bottom of the sixth inning - and the ball left the park!





A former MVP with the Washington Nationals, Harper signed a historic 13-year, $330 million free agent contract with Philadelphia on March 2. The 26-year-old slugger played in his first Grapefruit League game a week later on March 9, but didn't get his first hit until yesterday, when he recorded a single in two at-bats against the Detroit Tigers.

Including his home run on Thursday, Harper is now 2-for-11 with six strikeouts and five walks. Prior to Thursday, Harper was 0-for-4 lifetime during the regular season against Gaviglio.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsaction news sportsphiladelphia phillies
Copyright © 2019 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Customer robs Germantown bar, kills employee; suspect at large
Mom to daughter as she's choked to death: It's 'OK to go'
15 years later: Remembering the implosion of the Vet
AccuWeather: Rain All Day Today, Steadiest This Afternoon
Officials: Cocaine seized at Port of Philadelphia worth $38M
Eagles bring back DE Curry on 1-year deal
Murphy says marijuana legalization bill still short of votes
Show More
People don't become fully-formed adults until their 30s: Report
Soldier comes home early, gives son surprise of lifetime
Arkansas may require public schools to offer Bible class
Facebook stored millions of passwords in plain text
Finland named happiest country in the world
More TOP STORIES News