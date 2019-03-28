Sports

Bryce Harper wears green Phillie Phanatic cleats during Opening Day

EMBED <>More Videos

Bryce Harper wore green Phanatic cleats as he jogged out of the dugout to a standing ovation when he was introduced for the first time as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies.

PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper wore green Phanatic cleats as he jogged out of the dugout to a standing ovation when he was introduced for the first time as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Harper signed a $330 million, 13-year contract with the Phillies and hit third and played right field in the opener against the Atlanta Braves.



Harper walked into the ballpark wearing a black T-shirt that read "Phan Fiction" made by South Fellini that featured Philly mascots the Phanatic and Gritty in a "Pulp Fiction" homage. Fans slammed the website and caused it to temporarily crash, and by the time it was up, the shirt was sold out.

Harper fist-bumped fans as the Phillies walked through the outfield stands and onto the red carpet on the field for opening day festivities.
Fans brought signs that read "The Year of Bryce" and thousands more wore his No. 3 jersey.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphia newsbryce harperphillies
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Death penalty for man who raped, murdered girlfriend's daughter
Trump backs off Special Olympics funding cut
2 sanitation workers injured in trash truck explosion
Proposal kicks off Phillies Opening Day
Opening Day! Jamie Apody talks to Phillies GM, Matt Klentak
Landlord accused of stealing from dead tenant
Dad goes viral after video shows him belting 'Ave Maria' at Disney World
Show More
St. Joe's names 76ers' Billy Lange as new basketball coach
Officer opens fire following robbery; manhunt for one suspect
Neighbors rescue woman trapped on 2nd story of burning home: VIDEO
Phillies release Opening Day roster, lineup
6 shots fired inside a Wissinoming home, man wounded in leg
More TOP STORIES News