Bryce Harper wears green Phillie Phanatic cleats during Opening Day

PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper wore green Phanatic cleats as he jogged out of the dugout to a standing ovation when he was introduced for the first time as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies.Harper signed a $330 million, 13-year contract with the Phillies and hit third and played right field in the opener against the Atlanta Braves.Harper walked into the ballpark wearing a black T-shirt that read "Phan Fiction" made by South Fellini that featured Philly mascots the Phanatic and Gritty in a "Pulp Fiction" homage. Fans slammed the website and caused it to temporarily crash, and by the time it was up, the shirt was sold out.Harper fist-bumped fans as the Phillies walked through the outfield stands and onto the red carpet on the field for opening day festivities.Fans brought signs that read "The Year of Bryce" and thousands more wore his No. 3 jersey.