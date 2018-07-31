SPORTS

Camden girl shatters record at national track and field competition

EMBED </>More Videos

Ran the 400 meter dash in 58.7 seconds, breaking the national age group record of 59.8 as reported by Christe Ileto during Action News at 10 on July 31, 2018. (WPVI)

By
CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
A young Camden woman is coming off a remarkable performance at the National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships this weekend.

Sianni Wynn is only 10 and already shattering records.

Sianni not only swept all three of her races at the event held in Greensboro, North Carolina, she ran the 400-meter dash in 58.7 seconds, breaking the national age group record of 59.8 seconds set by Olympian Monique Henderson in 1994.

"I was kind of nervous... because I was like go, go, go," she said. "I thought they were close to me, but they weren't.

Her coach Albert Essilfie says the Willis Camden PAL Track Club earned 24 medals at this year's nationals but says Sianni-- who practices three times a week-- has the drive to win beyond her age.

"That's what really separates her from a lot of people," said Essilfie. "When it's time to work, she locks in. We never have to tell her to do a rep over or to work harder."

It's not just her laser focus, but her ability to tune out the noise and be friends with her opponents that her parents are the proudest of.

"As good as an athlete as she is, she's an even better person," said Eric Wynn, Sianni's dad.

Next season will be her fifth year with the Camden Track Club and she is already setting goals.

"I don't know what the record is next year, but I want to break it," she said.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnew jersey newsrunning
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Arrieta helps Phillies end slide with 3-1 win over Red Sox
Phillies acquire All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos, reliever Aaron Loup
Joel Embiid v Hassan Whiteside: Will there be fireworks at NBA Africa?
Phillies acquire All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos from Rays
More Sports
Top Stories
Suspect arrested in robbery and assault of Delco librarian
Arrest made in murder of woman shot while driving
Exclusive: Mother of Rittenhouse murder victim speaks
Teen dead, 2 wounded in Allentown shooting
Delco man charged with downloading infant pornography
Delco man charged in attempted rape of 82-year-old woman
Penn State frat member gets house arrest over pledge death
AccuWeather: More Humid Wednesday, Scattered Downpours and Thunderstorms
Show More
DA: High-profile cases in Lehigh Valley may be gang-related
Man shot dead in Southwest Philadelphia
Phillies acquire All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos from Rays
Car crashes into house after police chase in Delaware Co.
Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
More News