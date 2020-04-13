Action News Sports

Camden's Cesar Ruiz among top-rated centers in NFL Draft

By
MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Cesar Ruiz's father never got the chance to see his son play football. The top-rated center in the NFL Draft plays to honor his father who was tragically killed in 2007.

Acting as a good Samaritan on Rt. 55 in South Jersey, Cesar Edwin Ruiz stopped to help change a stranger's flat tire when he was struck by a car and killed.

To help grieve, his mother encouraged Ruiz to start playing football. He fell in love with the sport.

Ruiz played at Camden High School, then IMG Academy in Florida and then at the University of Michigan. And now he's a projected first-round pick.

Ever since Ruiz started playing he has dreamed of hearing his name called in the NFL Draft

Ruiz will anxiously watch the draft with his mom at home in Mount Laurel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscamden countynfl draftaction news sportsfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACTION NEWS SPORTS
Scott Hartnell helping Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation
COVID-19 outbreak hits home for Eagles' Brandon Graham
Philly's D'Andre Swift top prospect in NFL Draft
Larry Bowa's drills keeping players ready for season
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
High winds damage buildings, boardwalk at Jersey shore
AccuWeather: Clearing Skies, Diminishing Winds Tonight
COVID-19: N.J. to work with other states to reopen post-pandemic
Positive signs in Philly's COVID-19 fight, but no changes for now
Pa. reports 524 coronavirus deaths; more than 24,000 cases
Delco paramedic dies from COVID-19 complications
IRS launching tool that lets you track COVID-19 stimulus check
Show More
How Our Reporters Are Staying Fit At Home | FYI Philly
2 young children dead after Strawberry Mansion fire
Lawmaker: Trump officials want delay in census due to coronavirus
Mother of NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns dies from COVID-19
New York doctor documents day in fight against coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News