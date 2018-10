Philly is known for its slang, but can they interpret British lingo? Sharrie Williams puts some Eagles fans to the test in London!And don't forget, Action News' coverage of the Eagles in England begins at 8 a.m. Sunday on 6abc with "Breakfast with the Birds."Watch the NFL Pregame show at 9 a.m., and then it's time for Eagles/Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London.You can watch the game starting at 9:30 a.m. on 6abc!