SPORTS

Carson Wentz dishes out meals from food truck in South Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Carson Wentz dishes out meals from food truck in South Philadelphia. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on September 1, 2018.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
When he's not preparing for a new season, Carson Wentz is busy dishing out meals from a food truck.

His Audience of One Foundation and Connect Church partnered to create the "Thy Kingdom Crumb" food truck.

The mission is to feed people and uplift communities.

It rolled into South Philadelphia Friday night for it's official launch.

The truck will make various stops around the city and south Jersey serving free food.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportscarson wentz
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Temple Football Playbook with Jamie Apody and Coach Collins
High School Huddle 2018: Week One
Cabrera's homer in 10th gives Phils 2-1 win over Cubs
High School Huddle, presented by GMC | Vote for Game of the Week match-up
More Sports
Top Stories
Correctional facility guard accused of smuggling drugs in Pa.
Teen hospitalized after suffering burns to her hands
Suspect wanted for rape in Hatfield, Pa. identified
Man hospitalized after being shot in South Philadelphia
Man critical after serious crash in Bucks County
Tractor-trailers collide on New Jersey Turnpike in Cherry Hill
Man who shot Pa. state trooper gets up to 110 years
Floods waters wreak havoc in Lancaster County
Show More
Philly police: Thieves stole $40,000 in rare insects, reptiles
Homeless man speaks after couple ordered to return donations
Preps underway for Made in America concert festival
Labor Day weekend kicks off at the Jersey Shore
Delco flooding victims urged to report flood damage
More News