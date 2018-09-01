Carson Wentz dishes out meals from food truck in South Philadelphia

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --When he's not preparing for a new season, Carson Wentz is busy dishing out meals from a food truck.
His Audience of One Foundation and Connect Church partnered to create the "Thy Kingdom Crumb" food truck.
The mission is to feed people and uplift communities.
It rolled into South Philadelphia Friday night for it's official launch.
The truck will make various stops around the city and south Jersey serving free food.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps