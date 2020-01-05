NFL WILD CARD: Carson Wentz evaluated for head injury, questionable to return

Wentz appeared to take a helmet-to-helmet hit from Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. Wentz was checked out in the sideline medical tent and left for the locker room late in the first quarter.
Carson Wentz is being evaluated for a head injury and is questionable to return.@6abc #CarsonWentz https://t.co/yT8ZBNgWAl— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) January 5, 2020
Josh McCown took over at QB for the Eagles. The 40-year-old McCown has never played in a playoff game.
Wentz made his first career playoff start against Seattle after missing the Eagles' Super Bowl run two years ago because of knee surgery and last year's wild-card win due to a back injury.
