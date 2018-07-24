Carson Wentz shows honeymoon photos, matching tattoos

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz shared photos of his honeymoon on social media Monday night.
Greece with my WIFE was 🔥🔥🔥 #honeymoon pic.twitter.com/mRyFgtRnVj— Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) July 24, 2018
Wentz and his new bride Maddie traveled to Greece.
The two had picturesque romantic dinners. But of course they had to also go for something more active, so they went four wheeling.
The two also showed off their matching tattoos.
The tattoos say agape which is a Greek word, referenced in the Bible, that means selfless, unconditional love.
Carson and Maddie were married earlier this month.
