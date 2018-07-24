PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Carson Wentz shows honeymoon photos, matching tattoos

Carson Wentz shares honeymoon photos. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 24, 2018. (WPVI)

After their fairytale wedding, the 'Wentz Upon a Time' love story continued in Europe.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz shared photos of his honeymoon on social media Monday night.


Wentz and his new bride Maddie traveled to Greece.

The two had picturesque romantic dinners. But of course they had to also go for something more active, so they went four wheeling.

The two also showed off their matching tattoos.

The tattoos say agape which is a Greek word, referenced in the Bible, that means selfless, unconditional love.

Carson and Maddie were married earlier this month.

Carson Wentz gets married: Sarah Bloomquist reports on Action News at 5 p.m., July 16, 2018



