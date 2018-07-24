Carson Wentz shows honeymoon photos, matching tattoos

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3773283" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Carson Wentz gets married: Sarah Bloomquist reports on Action News at 5 p.m., July 16, 2018

After their fairytale wedding, the 'Wentz Upon a Time' love story continued in Europe.Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz shared photos of his honeymoon on social media Monday night.Wentz and his new bride Maddie traveled to Greece.The two had picturesque romantic dinners. But of course they had to also go for something more active, so they went four wheeling.The two also showed off their matching tattoos.The tattoos say agape which is a Greek word, referenced in the Bible, that means selfless, unconditional love.Carson and Maddie were married earlier this month.------