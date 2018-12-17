PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Carter Hart called up by Flyers, available to play on Tuesday

Carter Hart speaks on Development Camp in July 2018. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Goalie Carter Hart has been called up by the Philadelphia Flyers.


Hart, 20, will be available for Tuesday night's game against the Detroit Red Wings, wearing #79.

Executive Vice President/General Manager Chuck Fletcher made the announcement on Monday.

Hart is in his first professional season. He's appeared in 17 games for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, posting a record of 9-5-2 with a 3.05 GAA and a .901 save percentage. Hart has won four of his last five games, going 4-1 with a 1.80 GAA, .939 save percentage and one shutout since November 30.

The Flyers have reassigned goaltender Alex Lyon to Lehigh Valley and have placed goaltender Anthony Stolarz on injured reserve.

A 6-2, 181-lb native of Sherwood Park, Alberta, Hart turned pro this season following a five-year career with the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League, where he became the first two-time winner of the Canadian Hockey League Goaltender of the Year Award.

Hart was selected by the Flyers in the second round (48th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

