Carter Hart called up by Flyers, available to play on Tuesday

Goalie Carter Hart has been called up by the Philadelphia Flyers.Hart, 20, will be available for Tuesday night's game against the Detroit Red Wings, wearing #79.Executive Vice President/General Manager Chuck Fletcher made the announcement on Monday.Hart is in his first professional season. He's appeared in 17 games for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, posting a record of 9-5-2 with a 3.05 GAA and a .901 save percentage. Hart has won four of his last five games, going 4-1 with a 1.80 GAA, .939 save percentage and one shutout since November 30.The Flyers have reassigned goaltender Alex Lyon to Lehigh Valley and have placed goaltender Anthony Stolarz on injured reserve.A 6-2, 181-lb native of Sherwood Park, Alberta, Hart turned pro this season following a five-year career with the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League, where he became the first two-time winner of the Canadian Hockey League Goaltender of the Year Award.Hart was selected by the Flyers in the second round (48th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.