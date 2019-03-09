Sports

Carter Hart shows off his big heart to West Chester kids

EMBED <>More Videos

Carter Hart shows off his big heart to West Chester kids. Jamie Apody reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on March 8, 2019.

By
Hart went through his first full practice since the injury and he had an audience Friday.

He had a visit from the 2nd graders from Mrs. Wackerman's class at Mary C. Howse Elementary in West Chester.

Last month, you may remember the students sent Hart Valentine's Day cards.

Hart sent them a video in return and on Friday he even topped that.

The gives got a chance to meet the Flyers goalie.

They ate pizza and Hart signed pucks and pictures for some grateful kids.

He even let them practice their interview skills.

There were a whole lot of smiles and thanks to the huge heart of a goalie who lives up to his name.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportswest chester boroughschoolstudentsphiladelphia flyers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
GoFundMe case: Bobbitt pleads guilty to state charge
Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts by grand jury
Video shows moments before gunfire, SUV crash in SW Philly
Family of man shot by police are looking for answers.
Despite allegations, Sheriff Williams announces re-election effort
Addressing homelessness at Philadelphia's transit hubs
"Super Secretary" Breaking Through Stereotypes
Show More
Source: Bennett reunion with Patriots possible
Waitress helps police make child abuse arrests
AccuWeather: Soaking Rain Late Saturday Night Into Sunday Morning, Warming Temps
Philly to Orlando flight diverted due to medical emergency
Woman's car stolen from the Parx Casino in Bensalem
More TOP STORIES News