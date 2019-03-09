Carter Hart shows off his big heart to West Chester kids

Hart went through his first full practice since the injury and he had an audience Friday.He had a visit from the 2nd graders from Mrs. Wackerman's class at Mary C. Howse Elementary in West Chester.Last month, you may remember the students sent Hart Valentine's Day cards.Hart sent them a video in return and on Friday he even topped that.The gives got a chance to meet the Flyers goalie.They ate pizza and Hart signed pucks and pictures for some grateful kids.He even let them practice their interview skills.There were a whole lot of smiles and thanks to the huge heart of a goalie who lives up to his name.