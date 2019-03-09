Carter Hart shows off his big heart to West Chester kids

Hart went through his first full practice since the injury and he had an audience Friday.
He had a visit from the 2nd graders from Mrs. Wackerman's class at Mary C. Howse Elementary in West Chester.
Last month, you may remember the students sent Hart Valentine's Day cards.
Hart sent them a video in return and on Friday he even topped that.
The gives got a chance to meet the Flyers goalie.
They ate pizza and Hart signed pucks and pictures for some grateful kids.
He even let them practice their interview skills.
There were a whole lot of smiles and thanks to the huge heart of a goalie who lives up to his name.
