Flyers' Carter Hart staying focused amid COVID-19 pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Carter Hart was feeling right at home in net for the Flyers. He was the best goalie in hockey at home.Now, he's literally at home at his parents' house in suburban Edmonton because of the shut down due to the coronavirus."I'm sure hoping we get back to things here. Our group for sure wants to get back at it here as soon as we can. Sucks not playing right now, especially with how things were going before this all happened. We Just hope that this ends soon and everyone gets back to normal and stays healthy,"Hart told Jeff Skversky in an interview over FaceTime.Hart is holding out hope the rest of the NHL season and playoffs can be saved.This pause came at a bad time for the Flyers.Hart was red hot and so was the team; Flyers have won 9 of their last 10 games.And they're trying to find ways to keep their chemistry going--now online.Hart tells Action News Flyers players are connecting over Facetime, text and even playing video games online together.Hart says he has been playing games like Call of Duty and NBA 2K-- not so much video game hockey.Instead of playing video games, Hart would much rather be playing playoff hockey games at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia.In the meantime, to stay ready, Hart is riding a spin bike in his parents' basement, doing band work and doing Yoga twice a week.Gyms are closed and rinks are closed, so no way to skate.Hart says, "Gotta make sure we take care of our bodies."Hart believes the Flyers will need another training camp before returning to games, to avoid potential injuries with this extended layoff.