SPORTS
espn

Chance Warmack first NFLer to collect from loss-of-value insurance policy

Darren Rovell
Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Chance Warmack will become the first NFL player to collect on a loss-of-value policy.

Warmack took out an insurance policy that would have him collect if his second contract in the NFL was less than $20 million, sources told ESPN.

Warmack, the 10th pick of the Tennessee Titans in the 2013 draft, got a one-year deal from the Eagles worth $1.5 million last year, which triggered the policy.

Sources said Warmack filed to collect and was informed by Lloyd's of London this week that he would receive the maximum payout of about $3 million.

Warmack's broker, Ronnie Kaymore of KBM Sports in New Jersey, would not confirm details of the policy but did confirm that Warmack would be the first NFL player to collect on a loss-of-value policy. The policy was underwritten by International Specialty Insurance.

Loss-of-value policies are more common among college players, because they seek to protect their financial future should they get hurt before they get drafted. At least eight college players have collected on loss-of-value policies in the past decade, including USC's Marqise Lee, Morgan Breslin and Silas Redd; Michigan's Jake Butt and Oregon's Ifo Ekpre-Olomu. Injuries those players sustained in college resulted in them falling in the draft and the policies allowed them to collect on the difference between where they were projected and where they ultimately fell.
Related Topics:
sportsespninsurancenflvalue policyphiladelphia eagleschance warmack
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Super Bowl champion Eagles hold first practice of camp
Eagles' Carson Wentz takes big step forward in rehab from knee injury
Eagles Training Camp - Live Updates from Action News
Alejandro Bedoya leads Philadelphia Union rally over Houston Dynamo
More Sports
Top Stories
N.J. radio hosts suspended for 10 days for using slur
Woman dies after shooting in Allentown
Woman in videotaped Wildwood beach arrest rejects plea offer
Suspect in string of sex assaults, robberies surrenders to police
Man struck and killed on Route 73 in Pennsauken
Super Bowl champion Eagles hold first practice of camp
George W. Bush, Laura Bush to receive 2018 Liberty Medal
Woman charged in deaths of her mom, grandmom to be extradited
Show More
2 dead, 2 injured in Camden County crash
Mom in Pa. loses 300 ounces of breast milk after USPS destroys package
1,642nd victim of 9/11 World Trade Center attack identified
Investigators use digital info in search for Iowa student
Pa. woman impaled by beach umbrella thanks rescuers
More News