Chase Utley helps bring new field to Allentown

Lehigh Valley Little Leaguers will have a brand new baseball field thanks in part to former Phillie Chase Utley.The second baseman served on a blue-ribbon panel that selected makeovers for communities in need.Allentown School District and Lehigh Valley RBI Baseball are among four recipients this year."As a father, I know first-hand how vital it is to have a safe place for kids to play ball in their communities," Utley said. "I'm proud to partner with Scotts and support their Field Refurbishment Program, and provide the girls and boys in Allentown, Chicago, Mount Vernon and Wewoka spaces where they can learn the game while having fun. Baseball gave so much to me, and I hope that through this program, we can have a positive impact on the lives of children."Major League Baseball said middle school, high school and RBI teams, among other youth leagues, all play baseball on the Allentown field, but many home games turn into road games due to poor field conditions."Once refurbished by Scotts, teams and leagues can return to a normal schedule and the community will look to increase the amount of events held on the field. That includes hosting youth tournaments, Jr. Home Run Derby competitions and MLB Pitch, Hit & Run competition. The Allentown School District and Lehigh Valley RBI also plan to schedule camps and clinics on the refurbished field to introduce baseball to youth in the area who have never or rarely played," MLB said.The grant is sponsored by MLB and the Scotts Company.