Chester County musician puts Eagles twist on John Denver classic

Chester County musician puts Eagles twist on John Denver classic. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on January 11, 2019.

DOWNINGTOWN (WPVI) --
Eagles fever is high right now, and there have been many musical tributes to the birds.

You may remember Chester County musician Bob Starner, and his take on "Little Saint Nick" as an ode to Nick Foles.

Bob tells us another song popped into his head and came together in about two hours.

He recorded his take on "Leaving On A Jet Plane" Friday morning before leaving for work.

The Downingtown musician says he got such an amazing, positive reaction to the first song, and he was so happy to work on this new one.

Thank you, Bob, for this awesome little musical send-off as the Eagles head for New Orleans.

