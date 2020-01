PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Former Philadelphia defensive end Chris Long might not be on the field with the Birds Sunday but he is certainly cheering them on and dropping hints everywhere he goes, including a tip he left on a recent receipt.Long left a $41.33 tip and for those of you who need a reminder, the Eagles won the Super Bowl 41 to 33 against the Patriots.And check out the amount on the check-- $56.Coincidentally, Long's jersey number was 56.