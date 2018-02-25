PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Chris Long shows Eagles pride from summit of Kilimanjaro

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long.

Philadelphia Eagles' Chris Long took his Eagles pride to new heights.

The Defensive End took to Instagram on Sunday to post a picture of himself at the top of Mount Kilimanjaro wearing a dog mask, and holding an Eagles flag.

The flag read, "mountain home of a member of the world champion Eagles."

"High altitude dog... Just for Philly," Long wrote as the caption.



Long has been recognized this past season for all he has done to give back. Including donating his salary to charity, and starting a nonprofit organization called Waterboys, which helps bring well water to East African communites.

Long's idea for Waterboys came from what started as a trip to Kilimanjaro, and turned out to be a life changing experience.

RELATED: Eagles DE Chris Long working to bring clean water to East Africa
EMBED More News Videos

Chris Long tackling water issues across the globe. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on PHL17 on November 7, 2017.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eagles
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Doug Marrone takes subtle dig at Doug Pederson, shrugs off Eagles coach's criticism in book
Eagles' Nick Foles will play Thursday night against Browns
Carson Wentz returns to team drills, shares first-team reps with Nick Foles
Eagles QB Carson Wentz to resume 11-on-11 work on Sunday
Eagles QB Nick Foles suffers minor shoulder strain vs. Patriots
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
Zimmerman hits 2-run HR in 9th, Nationals beat Phillies 8-7
More Sports
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News