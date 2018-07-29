U.S. & WORLD

Cleveland DMV uses Lebron picture to get people to stop smiling in photos

Cleveland DMV uses Lebron picture to get people to stop smiling in photos.

A Cleveland DMV is having trouble keeping customers from smiling in their license pictures.

So, they're now using a photo that's sure to turn those smiles into frowns.

The DMV attached a picture of basketball superstar Lebron James in a Lakers jersey to their camera.

King James opted out of the final year of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the offseason, and left for Los Angeles.

