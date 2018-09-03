COLIN KAEPERNICK

Colin Kaepernick featured in Nike 'Just Do It' ad

EMBED </>More Videos

Colin Kaepernick is one of the faces of a new Nike advertising campaign commemorating the brand's 30th anniversary of the "Just Do It" motto. (Nike)

Colin Kaepernick is one of the faces of a new Nike advertising campaign commemorating the brand's 30th anniversary of the "Just Do It" motto, according to ESPN.

"Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything," reads the ad, which Kaepernick shared on social media Monday.



Nike has kept Kaepernick on its endorsement roster over the years after signing him in 2011. He has not appeared in any of the brand's ads for the previous two years.

"We believe Colin is one of the most inspirational athletes of this generation, who has leveraged the power of sport to help move the world forward," Gino Fisanotti, Nike's vice president of brand for North America, told ESPN.

Other athletes in the "Just Do It" campaign include Odell Beckham Jr., Shaquem Griffin, Lacey Baker, Serena Williams and LeBron James.

Kaepernick is suing the NFL for allegedly colluding to keep him out of the league. An arbitrator sent Kaepernick's grievance with the NFL to trial, denying the league's request to throw out his claims that owners conspired to keep him out of the league because of his protests of social injustice.

Kaepernick began a wave of protests by NFL players two seasons ago, kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality. The protests have grown into one of the most polarizing issues in sports, with President Donald Trump loudly urging the league to suspend or fire players who demonstrate during the anthem.

ESPN contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnational anthemcolin kaepernicklawsuitnflPresident Donald Trumpprotestcivil rightsblack lives matterracismdiscriminationfootballNational Footbal LeagueSan Francisco
COLIN KAEPERNICK
Report: Eagles' Long, Lurie speak out in NFL closed-door meeting
NFL players, reform advocates kick off campaign on social justice
New XFL: 'football reimagined' with no politics
Colin Kaepernick, J.J. Watt among 5 finalists for 'Whizzer' White Award
More colin kaepernick
SPORTS
Fading Phillies fall flat against Marlins in 3-1 loss
Nick Foles to be Eagles starting QB for Week 1
Eagles QB Nick Foles to start Thursday night against Falcons
New England Dunkin' Donuts gives out Eagles cups
More Sports
Top Stories
Starbucks at center of controversy hit by vandalism
New video of ambush assault, robbery in Kensington
Contract talks continue between Philly Archdiocese, teachers' union
Nick Foles to be Eagles starting QB for Week 1
New England Dunkin' Donuts gives out Eagles cups
Husband and wife accused of stealing crabs
Tibbetts' father: 'Don't distort her death to advance racist views'
AccuWeather: Heat Advisory Expanded and Extended
Show More
Hot holiday! City deals with sweltering Labor Day
U.S. service member killed, another wounded in Afghanistan
Male doctor apologizes for saying female doctors 'do not work as hard'
Philadelphia holds 30th Labor Day Parade
VIDEO: Saying goodbye to summer at Jersey Shore
More News