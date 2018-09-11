Stream ABC College Football and your other favorite shows through the free ABC app, available on a variety of devices. Click to view the ABC Live Stream.
On Saturday, September 15, 2018 ABC's Afternoon College Football will air from 12:00 noon to 7:00 PM. The first game airs 12:00 noon - 3:30 PM.
The teams for Game 1 will be:
OKLAHOMA SOONERS @ IOWA STATE CYCLONES
The second game will air 3:30 - aprx. 7:00 PM. The teams for Game 2 will be:
BYU COUGARS @ WISCONSIN BADGERS
ABC's Saturday Night Football will air from 8:00 - aprx, 11:30 PM. The teams for this game will be:
TCU HORNED FROGS vs. OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
D2 PROGRAM NOTE: ACC Football will air on our D2 channel (LiveWell Network) on Saturday, 9/15/18 from 12:00 noon - 3:30 PM. The teams for this game will be: Pittsburgh @ UNC
