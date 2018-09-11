COLLEGE FOOTBALL

College Football Schedule on 6abc, Live Well Network

Stream ABC College Football and your other favorite shows through the free ABC app, available on a variety of devices. Click to view the ABC Live Stream.

On Saturday, September 15, 2018 ABC's Afternoon College Football will air from 12:00 noon to 7:00 PM. The first game airs 12:00 noon - 3:30 PM.

The teams for Game 1 will be:

OKLAHOMA SOONERS @ IOWA STATE CYCLONES

The second game will air 3:30 - aprx. 7:00 PM. The teams for Game 2 will be:

BYU COUGARS @ WISCONSIN BADGERS

ABC's Saturday Night Football will air from 8:00 - aprx, 11:30 PM. The teams for this game will be:

TCU HORNED FROGS vs. OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

D2 PROGRAM NOTE: ACC Football will air on our D2 channel (LiveWell Network) on Saturday, 9/15/18 from 12:00 noon - 3:30 PM. The teams for this game will be: Pittsburgh @ UNC
